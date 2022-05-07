Bellingham woman charged with vehicular homicide for allegedly hitting, killing pedestrian

The Bellingham woman who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian walking in the lanes of traffic earlier this week has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Kaycee Elaine Antila, 24, was charged May 4 in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of vehicular homicide, a felony.

Antila’s arraignment is tentatively scheduled for May 20, according to court records.

A silver 2018 Subaru Legacy driven by Antila was heading eastbound on East Axton Road around 11:18 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to previous reporting in The Bellingham Herald.

Thirty-seven-year-old Tyler C. Ford of Bellingham was walking in the eastbound lanes of Axton Road around that time.

The Subaru then struck and killed Ford near the intersection with Silverado Court, according to court records.

A Washington State Patrol trooper saw that the Subaru had intrusive front-end damage.

Antila allegedly told the state trooper she was coming from Glynn’s Shamrock Pub on Guide Meridian, where she had had a couple of drinks, the court records state.

Antila performed poorly on a field sobriety test, in which multiple clues of impairment were observed by the state trooper, the records show.

Antila refused a preliminary breath test, but a sample of her blood was later taken after a search warrant was applied for and granted.

Antila was released from the Whatcom County Jail on May 4 on a $10,000 cash bond, according to court records.

Ford’s death is the seventh on Whatcom County roadways so far in 2022, according to previous reporting in The Herald.

Of the seven fatal crashes this year, four have involved pedestrians, The Herald reported.