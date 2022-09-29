Bellingham woman reportedly was shooting at a bird that was chirping loudly outside her van

The Bellingham Police Department’s armored vehicle was called to the York neighborhood Wednesday morning after a person reported seeing someone inside a suspected transient van point a handgun in their direction.

Police reportedly later found that a woman inside the van pointed a BB gun out the van window to shoot at a bird that was chirping loudly in a nearby bush.

Bellingham Police arrested Jill Christine Fox, 42, on suspicion of brandishing weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the department’s incident log. Whatcom County Jail logs do not show that Fox was booked Wednesday.

At 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 1500 block of Iron Street for the report of a firearm brandishing, after a person reported that the occupant of a parked, occupied van held a black handgun out the van window and pointed it in their direction, according to the incident log.

The department’s armored vehicle also responded to the area for the safety of the public and to be used as a de-escalation tool, according to the log.

Police spoke to the occupant in the van, later identified as Fox, and she was arrested without incident, the log states. The investigation reportedly found that the gun was actually a Glock 19 replica BB gun that had the appearance and marking of a Glock 19 handgun, including the color size, shape, lettering, numbering, serial number and Glock logos.

Fox reported that she had pointed the BB gun out the van window to shoot at a bird in a bush that was chirping loudly that morning and that she was unaware the person was in the area at the time, according to the log.