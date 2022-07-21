Bellingham woman reportedly stabbed in throat as she slept by woman she recently met

A Bellingham woman reportedly was stabbed in the throat as she slept and robbed by a woman she had recently met.

The Bellingham Police Department booked Johanna Paola Flores Nonog, 21, into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, July 20, on suspicion of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

Officers were sent at 4:09 a.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of 31st Street for the report of an assault with a knife, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email, after the victim reported that she had been stabbed in the throat by a woman she had recently met.

The victim told police that she was sleeping and woke up to find Nonog stabbing her in the throat, Murphy reported, adding that Nonog had been staying the same apartment with the victim Tuesday night.

The victim fought Nonog off and tried to get her out of the apartment, according to Murphy, but Nonog kicked down the door.

The victim was able to get away from Nonog and went to a neighbor’s to call 911, Murphy reported, but she soon discovered that Nonog had likely stolen her wallet, phone and keys before leaving the apartment.

Officers, aided by a search from a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office K9, located Nonog in a nearby parking lot, according to Murphy.

The victim was taken to the St. Joseph’s hospital emergency department for medical treatment for her injuries, which in addition to the laceration on her throat, included smaller cuts on her chin, face and hand, Murphy reported.