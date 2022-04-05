Bellingham woman suspected of assault after allegedly cutting a man’s face

A Bellingham woman is suspected of cutting a man’s forehead with a fixed-blade knife after she reportedly yelled at him about her phone.

Bellingham Police booked Shontae Christine Sullivan, 49, into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, March 30, on suspicion of first-degree assault. Jail records show she is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

At approximately 12:12 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of Birchwood Avenue for the report of a man who was bleeding, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email late Friday, April 1.

Officers found the man, who had blood over his face and a fresh cut on the top of his forehead, Murphy reported.

The victim told police that Sullivan had approached him behind the building and started yelling at him about a stolen phone, according to Murphy.

When the victim told Sullivan he did not have her phone, Sullivan took out a fixed-blade knife with an orange handle and began swinging it at the victim, cutting his forehead with one of the swings, Murphy reported.

A witness confirmed the victim’s account, according to Murphy.

Officers found Sullivan in the 3500 block of Northwest Avenue and arrested her without incident, Murphy reported. She reportedly did not have the knife in her possession and she had changed her clothing.

The victim was assessed by medics, and though they believed he needed stitches, Murphy said the victim declined further care beyond what he received at the scene.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Sullivan has previous convictions for assault, burglary, theft, financial fraud, criminal trespassing and a community custody violation.