Bellingham woman suspected of attempting to bite store employee during downtown robbery

A Bellingham woman is suspected of attempting to bite the nose of a downtown convenience store employee while stealing a bag of Chex Mix.

Bellingham Police booked Sahale Rose Chisholm, 22, into Whatcom County Jail Oct. 3 on suspicion of second-degree robbery, and jail records show Chisholm is being held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Police were called at 7:59 a.m. Oct. 3 to the convenience store in the 100 block of East Holly Street after the employee reported she was the victim of a robbery, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

The employee reported that she watched a woman, later identified as Chisholm, walk into the store, select a bag of Chex Mix, place it under her coat and attempt to leave, documents state.

The employee approached Chisholm at the front door and offered to ring up the bag of “chips,” according to documents, to which Chisholm responded, “I don’t have any chips.”

The employee told Chisholm she could see the bag under her coat, documents state, and Chisholm said, “You can’t touch me.”

Chisholm then grabbed the employee’s hair, leaned in and attempted to bite the employee’s nose, according to documents. The employee reported she was able to get away, but Chisholm came at her again and slapped her.

The bag of Chex Mix fell to the floor during the altercation, Chisholm picked it up and left the store, according to documents.

The employee offered to give police a copy of the surveillance video that had captured the incident, documents state.