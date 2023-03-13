Bellinghman police investigating dead person in water near Taylor Dock

Bellingham police are investigating after a dead person was found in the water near Taylor Dock on Sunday, said the Bellingham Police Department.

Police responded around 7:14 a.m. to the boardwalk at Taylor Dock, in the cove where the rock with the statue stands, for a possible body in the water.

It was reported Sunday morning that the body was 10 feet offshore in the cove near the boardwalk.

Bellingham Fire arrived and confirmed there was a dead person in the water and called Bellingham police.

Bellingham police helped bring the body ashore.

BPD crime scene investigators came and gathered evidence at the crime scene.

BPD detectives were called in to help with investigating the suspicious death of a man in his 40s.

The crime scene shows signs of violence. The manner and cause of death with be determined by the Medical Examiner after the autopsy is complete.

Anyone that heard or saw anything suspicious overnight in the boardwalk area and Taylor Dock is asked to contact Bellinghman police at 360-778-8611 or by emailing www.cob.org/tips.

UPDATE, 4:30 p.m.



The dock is back open for public use. Thank you for your patience.



Also, if you heard or saw anything suspicious near the boardwalk or Taylor Dock, please contact BPD at:



Email tip line - https://t.co/Pr5K19cqf2

Phone tip line - 360-778-8611#bp176 https://t.co/0Hk7e1tOU7 — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) March 12, 2023







