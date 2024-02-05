Bellino named Legislator of the Year by Michigan Ducks Unlimited

LANSING — Sen. Joseph Bellino Jr., R-Monroe, was honored as Legislator of the Year by Michigan Ducks Unlimited during its third annual legislative luncheon on Wednesday.

Bellino was presented the award by Kyle Rorah, director of public policy for Ducks Unlimited Great Lakes/Atlantic Region. The award recognizes Bellino's work on legislation and policy in support of wetland conservation and Ducks Unlimited, Bellino's office said in a news release.

“Enjoying Michigan’s great outdoors is a way of life for many families across our state, and no organization is more dedicated to protecting our outdoors than Ducks Unlimited,” Bellino said. “It is a great honor to be recognized by such an outstanding organization, and I look forward to continuing to work with Michigan Ducks Unlimited and its thousands of passionate members across our state to help support conservation efforts on public and private lands benefitting wildlife, enhancing recreational opportunities, and supporting Michigan’s robust outdoor economy.”

Since the founding of Ducks Unlimited, Inc., the organization has invested over $55 million on nearly 500 individual outdoor projects and worked to conserve and protect more than 90,000 acres of waterfowl habitat in Michigan, Bellino's office said in the news release.

