Bellino votes all 740 times in 2023

LANSING — Sen. Joseph Bellino Jr. didn’t miss any votes in 2023, his first year in the state Senate, according to information compiled by MichiganVotes.org.

“The hardworking people of Monroe, Hillsdale and Lenawee counties expect their elected officials to fight for them every day and be their voice in the Senate," Bellino, R-Monroe, said. "I am proud to have not missed a single vote on their behalf. As long as I have the honor of serving the men and women of Michigan’s 16th Senate District, I will continue to work each day to improve their lives and our communities.”

Sen. Joseph Bellino, R-Monroe

There were 740 roll call votes in 2023.

"Bellino also had perfect voting records in five of his six years of service in the House of Representatives from 2017 through 2022," Bellino's office said in a written release.

MichiganVotes.org is a project of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, a nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to provide easy-to-find information about past and current legislation, Bellino's office said.

