Bellmawr man accused of burglary, attempted sex crime

BELLMAWR – A borough man faces multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a neighbor’s home and tried to sexually assault two 13-year-old girls, police say.

Edward Lynch, 29, was arrested on Saturday morning, Nov. 11, after an incident on Troy Avenue, according to Bellmawr police.

Police responding to a 911 call encountered Lynch as he walked away from the scene of an alleged home burglary, according to a probable cause statement.

It claim Lynch struck one officer on the head with his forearm and grabbed the gun of another policeman while resisting arrest.

The statement alleges Lynch entered a neighbor's home by breaking a bedroom door, then attempted to sexually assault two girls in the house.

Cumberland County man faces charges Former teacher's aide accused of sending explicit photos to students

The account alleges Lynch also spat in the face of a Bellmawr EMT who was treating him after his arrest.

Lynch was being held in Camden County Jail on charges that include four counts of attempted aggravated sexual assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as burglary and aggravated assault on a police officer.

He is also accused of disarming a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

The charges are only allegations. Lynch, who remains in Camden County Jail, has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Edward Lynch was arrested after an incident on Troy Avenue in Bellmawr