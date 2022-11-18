Bellows Falls woman indicted charges of possessing drugs with intent to sell

Nov. 18—A Bellows Falls woman has been indicted on a slew of felony charges alleging she possessed and intended to sell drugs including fentanyl, crack cocaine, cocaine and LSD, around northern Cheshire County since the spring.

Savannah Parker, 28, faces eight counts of possessing drugs with intent to sell and 12 counts of possessing drugs, according to documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court. Those charges are spread between three cases. A grand jury returned the most recent indictments against Parker on Oct. 31.

Walpole Police Officer Joshua Healy wrote in an affidavit that he conducted a traffic stop on the Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Parker on March 19 after noticing the vehicle had a broken tail light.

While speaking to Parker, who stated she was aware of the tail light and had attempted to fix it, Healy observed a box full of "bongs" — devices used for smoking marijuana — in the back seat, according to the affidavit.

Because the drug paraphernalia was in plain view, a violation of a Walpole town ordinance, Healy asked Parker to step out of the vehicle and to consent to a search of the vehicle, Healy wrote in the affidavit.

Parker did not agree to the search, saying she shares the vehicle with another person, and Healy told her the vehicle would be seized pending a search warrant, which a judge subsequently approved, according to the affidavit.

A search of a black backpack on the front seat turned up substances suspected to be crack cocaine, marijuana, cocaine and heroin and/or fentanyl, as well as multiple pills and a large quantity of small, clear plastic bags, Healy wrote.

Days later, police stopped Parker again in Walpole, arrested her on a warrant related to the earlier traffic stop and applied for another search warrant for the Jeep she was driving, Healy wrote in another affidavit. At the police station, Parker said she had drugs hidden in her clothing and revealed several baggies containing cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine as well as several pills, according to the affidavit.

She agreed to speak with police, Healy wrote, telling them she sells drugs — sometimes dealing $10,000 worth a day — in the greater Brattleboro area for a Rockingham man who she said had threatened her into it.

Police also stopped Parker on July 21, while she was out on bail and had a suspended license, Healy wrote in a third affidavit. When police executed a search warrant on the vehicle Parker was driving in that instance, they found a large quantity of drug paraphernalia; suspected synthetic opioids, methamphetamine, oxycodone and cocaine; and ammunition for a gun in an ammo box.

Christopher Wells, a Keene-based lawyer representing Parker, said attorneys have negotiated a plea related to all the charges she faces in Cheshire County Superior Court. She is scheduled for a change of plea hearing and to be arraigned on the latest charges on Dec. 1.

