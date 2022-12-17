BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) shareholders have earned a 3.6% CAGR over the last three years

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. For example, the BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) share price return of 11% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 8.0% in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, BellRing Brands shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 8.0% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around -19%. Shareholders who have held for three years might be relatively sanguine about the recent weakness, given they have made 4% per year for three years. It's possible that the recent share price decline has more to do with the negative broader market returns than any company specific development. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for BellRing Brands that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

