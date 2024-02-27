The Bells is gone from Brenton Point State Park. What's next for the site.

With the demolition of The Bells concluding this past weekend, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is setting its sights on how the land can factor into a new vision for Brenton Point State Park.

RIDEM decided to demolish The Bells, a dilapidated former carriage house at Brenton Point State Park in Newport, in May 2023 after a teenager fell through the roof of the structure, injuring himself and three other boys who were inside. After some delay, demolition officially began in February 2024 and was substantially finished by this past weekend, although the vendor is still clearing debris from the site. The concrete slab where the structure stood will remain and may be used as a part of RIDEM’s efforts to have a historical interpretation of what used to be on the property, RIDEM Chief Public Affairs Officer Michael Healey told The Newport Daily News, pending the approval of the RI Heritage and Historic Preservation Commission.

The Bells, at Brenton Point State Park in Newport, was torn down in early February.

Soon, however, Healey said the department will start developing a master plan and long-term design for the state park. The state department hired a vendor, BETA Group Inc. of Lincoln, in December 2022 to develop the master plan and schematic designs “to reimagine the future of Brenton Point State Park.”

In RIDEM’s request for proposals, it stated that the plan needs to protect historic and natural resources at the park while also providing recreational opportunities for visitors. The plan should cover “vehicle access and circulation, pedestrian circulation, stormwater management, comfort facilities, access to natural and man-made structures and environments, protection of sensitive resources and enhancing the enjoyment and stewardship of the Park for users of all ages and abilities.” Additionally, RIDEM asked bidders to “respect and showcase the unique history and landscape of the Park,” in their proposals, and that they should consider the effects of climate change while minimizing the amount of long-term maintenance and lifecycle needs “to optimize economic investment.”

BETA Group Inc.’s proposal emphasized the group’s familiarity working with coastal parks, including Brenton Point State Park, as it worked on the hazardous materials assessment for The Bells in 2021.

Demolition on The Bells began in early February.

“Regardless of our familiarity and experience in the design of parks in similar settings, we are committed to and envision a forward-looking design process that explores both the site itself in more detail and is imaginative regarding the way the park land and structures are utilized by the public,” BETA Group’s proposal stated.

BETA’s proposal states the firm will consider including several aspects of the park visitor experience as a part of developing its master plan, including historic structures, landscapes, monuments & memorials, coastal resiliency, sustainable infrastructure and site design best practices, rehabilitation concepts for the existing historic visitors center, vehicular traffic flow and parking, including tour busses, shuttles, food trucks, etc., pedestrian and bicycle circulation, sidewalks, walking paths for enhanced connectivity, and accessibility, wayfinding and interpretive signage, site amenities (benches, grilling stations, picnic tables, etc. ), enhanced visual and physical access to the site and invasive plant management and natural habitat restoration.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: The Bells at Brenton Point State Park demolished