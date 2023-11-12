Bells of Peace: National observance includes St. Peter memorial

Nov. 11—The Bells of Peace ceremony, a nationwide observance in its sixth year, highlighted Saturday's Veterans Day ceremony at the St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial.

Twenty-one bell tolls are featured during the 11th day, of the 11th month, during the 11th hour, recognizing the anniversary of the Armistice of Nov. 11, 1918, signifying the end of World War I.

This year's ceremony also recognized the "Hello Girls," the 217 bilingual women who served and sacrificed with the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War I.