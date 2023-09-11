Bells toll in NYC at solemn 9/11 anniversary ceremony for terrorist attack victims

NEW YORK — Six times the shiny silver bell was rung, once for each moment lives were lost in droves that morning when four hijacked planes were crashed and two New York City towers went from touching the sky to choking the ground in seconds.

In between moments of silence at the site where so many died, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons, daughters, aunts, uncles and grandchildren read the long list of names of those who perished that day, Sept. 11, 2001.

The dead were waiters, firefighters, accountants, police officers, lawyers, soldiers and investment bankers.

Some of their names were mispronounced. All of them were loved.

Their names were etched in reflecting pools in the spaces where the Twin Towers once stood. They were also etched in the hearts of the nervous relatives reading aloud the names and reliving that horrible day.

“For those of us who lost people on that day, that day is still happening,” Edward Edelman said as he arrived at ground zero to honor his slain brother-in-law Daniel McGinley.

“You find a way to go forward. But that day is always happening for you.”

Reading the names of those who died “is the biggest honor of my life,” said Gabrielle Gabrielli, who lost her uncle and godfather, Richard Gabrielle.

“We have to keep the memory of everybody who died alive. This is their legacy,” she said. “This is the final resting place. It’s sacred.”

Among those on the sacred ground were Vice President Kamala Harris, New York Mayor Eric Adams, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

President Joe Biden, fresh from a summit in Vietnam, marked the occasion in Alaska, the first time a U.S. president commemorated the attack in a western state.

He and his predecessors have gone to one or another of the attack sites in most years, though Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama each marked the anniversary on the White House lawn at times. Obama followed one of those observances by recognizing the military with a visit to Fort Meade in Maryland.

First lady Jill Biden is due to lay a wreath at the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon, where workers unfurled a giant U.S. flag over the side of the building Monday morning.

Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff was expected at a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked jets crashed after passengers tried to storm the cockpit.

Many who rubbed the names on the memorial or stared into the reflecting pools were not even born at the time of the attacks, or were too young to remember them.

Rama Shehi, an Albanian student living in Italy, said his family’s account of that day makes the tragedy come to life.

“I was 3 years old. My father, my mom, all my family remember this day,” Shehi said. “It was a global tragedy.”

Kaseem Robinson, 49, of Brownsville, Brooklyn, still can’t get the images out of his head.

“I was coming out of the train, going to an externship at the Marriott, World Trade Center,” he recounted.

“I came out on Chambers St. and the first plane hit. As soon as we came out, it hit,” Robinson said. “There were people screaming. They told us, ‘Something’s happening, something’s happening!’

“That’s before the second one crashed and you couldn’t get down here. So we ran back into the train station and made it out to Far Rockaway.”

Robinson said he knew 30 people who perished that day.

Isabella Snead, 30, a real estate student from the Upper West Side, was in elementary school when the planes struck.

“I remember my mom telling me what happened,” she said. “The school at the time had star stickers, USA stickers, so they just put those out to represent America.”

Snead recently moved to New York City from Birmingham, Alabama.

Monday was her first time seeing the memorial in person.

“Just to see that was wild,” she said. “Being outside, seeing names, understanding what the emotion is about it. Being up here, you have the memorial, you have the service. So everything is more serious in a way. Down South, we take it seriously as well, but it’s not close to us.

“It hits home,” she added. “For the families that are out here, it gives them a chance to grieve a little bit. It doesn’t make anything better, but it does give them some kind of peace.”