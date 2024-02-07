'All the bells and whistles': City of Northport unveils new Engine 1 fire truck

𝖳𝗁e city of Northport on Monday unveiled a new state-of-the-art fire truck.

Northport Fire Rescue and City Council members gathered at Northport City Hall to celebrate the unveiling and deployment of Engine 1.

The city's new fire engine is equipped with advanced technology and features, such as the ability to pump 1,250 gallons of water per minute, that will enhance Northport fire department's abilities to serve and protect the community, Northport leaders said.

"Today is the beginning of great things here in terms of equipment for the fire department," said Northport Mayor John Hinton.

Hinton said the modernized equipment will benefit both the fire department and the residents of Northport.

"This engine has all of the bells and whistles any department could want and I think our citizens in Northport can be very proud and secure in the future with our department and the work they do," Hinton said.

Northport Fire Chief Bart Marshall said the new 2023 E1 truck will replace an older truck that was 24 years old. That truck was sold to the Reform Fire Department in Pickens County.

Marshall, who was appointed as fire chief in 2014, said the truck features modernized equipment including a digital pump panel, computers with navigation and automatic snow chains.

District 2 Councilman Woodrow Washington, who once served as a firefighter, said the upgraded equipment will improve the fire department for years to come.

"As a retired firefighter I understand how important it is to have the top-notch equipment and today, I promise you we have the top-notch equipment," Washington said.

District 3 Councilman Karl Wiggins said the new engine will fit the needs of the growing city.

"The fire engine that this one is replacing was acquired 24 years ago and Northport has seen a lot of change over that time," Wiggins said.

"I appreciate the work the fire department has done to take care of an expensive asset and to use it on behalf of the citizens of Northport who made it possible," he said.

According to its website, Northport Fire Rescue was founded in 1965 and a mostly residential community of nearly 15 square miles. The department provides fire suppression, emergency medical care and a variety of professional emergency services.

Northport has a population of around 31,000, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census. In 2000, Northport had an estimated population of around 19,000.

