Belltown restaurant reopens after June fatal shooting of owner

The Belltown restaurant owned by a pregnant woman killed while waiting for a traffic light in June reopened Tuesday.

Aburiya Bento House has been closed since its owner, Eina Kwon, was shot while she and her husband waited for a light at 4th and Leonora in June.

Surveillance video released weeks after the shooting showed the suspect approaching Kwon’s car and started firing at it. Kwon’s husband was shot in the arm, but medics were unable to save Kwon.

Her 8-month-old unborn baby later died at Harborview Medical Center.

A KIRO 7 crew saw people waiting for the restaurant on Western Avenue to open for lunch Tuesday morning and the restaurant’s website encouraged people to eat in or take out for both lunch and dinner.

Cordell Goosby, the suspect in Kwon’s shooting, faces first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. Police believe the suspect did not know the Kwons.