Belltown shooting suspect charged in murder of pregnant woman, but no charges in death of baby

Cordell Maurice Goosby has been charged in Tuesday’s fatal shooting of Eina Kwon, but not her baby, according to charging documents.

On Tuesday afternoon, a pregnant Eina Kwon was shot and killed while sitting in a car in the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle.

According to a GoFundMe for the family, her baby was later delivered alive but did not survive, however, charging documents did not clarify whether the baby was born alive or not.

Her husband, Sung Kwon, was shot as well and survived.

On Friday, the King County Prosecutor’s Office filed a first-degree murder charge and an attempted murder charge against Goosby.

According to the prosecutor’s office, murder charges for the baby’s death are still possible, as homicide does not have a statute of limitations.

Under Washington State law, a person can be only charged with homicide for the death of a person who was “born alive.” Medical records are still being reviewed and may be filed at a later date.

Bail was set at $10 million. Goosby’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 29. He remains in the King County Jail.

Under state law, if Goosby is convicted, he faces 45 to 57 years in prison.