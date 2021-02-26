Bellus: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) _ Bellus Health Inc. (BLU) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $4,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $31.8 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $15,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.92. A year ago, they were trading at $9.27.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLU

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook signs letter of intent with three Australian media firms

    Facebook Inc on Friday said it had signed letters of intent with three Australian media firms, a day after the country's Parliament passed a law forcing it to pay media companies for using content on its platform. Facebook said it had signed partnership agreements with Private Media, which owns online magazines, Schwartz Media and Solstice Media. Commercial agreements will become effective within 60 days if a full deal is signed.

  • Ethanol Output Plunges Most on Record After U.S. Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Ethanol production in the U.S. dropped the most on record last week as a historic cold snap prompted some plants to slow or completely shut down amid power outages and a spike in natural gas prices.Output slid 28% to 658,000 barrels a day, according to the Department of Energy. The decline was the biggest in figures going back to 2010, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Production was also below the average estimate of 819,000 in Bloomberg survey of analysts.A brutal cold snap in the central U.S., home to the bulk of the country’s ethanol production, caused some plants to lose electricity and others to slow down or temporarily stop operations to conserve energy as natural gas prices soared. Some makers of the corn-based biofuel pulled back output as much as 60%, Renewable Fuels Association President Geoff Cooper said last week.Cooper said in an email on Wednesday that it could be another week before most plants are ramped back up to pre-deep-freeze levels of output, as producers deal with the various gas, electricity, and rail disruptions.Output last week was 38% below the same period a year earlier, and the smallest since early May, shortly after initial stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus outbreak dramatically cut demand for motor fuel. Stockpiles for the week fell 6.2%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After the upcoming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • GameStop Options Bet That the Stock Will Reach $800 on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GameStop Corp. doubled yesterday and jumped another 19% today. Options traders think the stock can do much better than that.The most-active option traded on the stock Thursday was a contract betting that GameStop shares would spike to $800 on Friday. Some 52,000 contracts changed hands during the session betting on this one-day gain of 636%For other options traders, it was a question of when GameStop would hit the $800 mark, not if. The seventh and eighth most-active contracts were call options wagering that the stock would reach $800 by next Friday or in three weeks. It’s hard to say whether the contracts were mainly bought or sold, two traders said.“It’s speculation gone wild, pure and simple,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “It is Exhibit A in the nuttiness that is associated with GameStop.”GameStop’s Reddit-driven roller-coaster ride that roiled markets last month is continuing this week, with shares more than doubling in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday and rising as much as 101% on an intraday level on Tuesday. The rally came as popular tech names from Tesla Inc. to Zoom Video Communications Inc. were battered after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields spiked to 1.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Engine failure on a Boeing 777 plane this weekend turned out OK. Here's why

    Engine failures on commercial planes happen with some frequency. Modern jets are designed to fly safely for a while even after one engine quits.

  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Final Financial Disclosures Show Where They Made Their Money

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have filed their final financial disclosure forms (known as OGE 278e), covering their non-governmental income for 2020 and the first few weeks of 2021. Both give a...

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Sinks to a Discount as Traders Flee

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest Bitcoin fund is selling off faster than the cryptocurrency itself.The $32 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) has plunged 20% this week, outpacing a 13% decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. GBTC’s once-massive premium to its underlying holdings has evaporated as a result, with the price of GBTC closing 0.7% below its underlying holdings on Wednesday -- the first discount since March 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The vanishing premium suggests that after billions poured into GBTC as investors sought exposure to Bitcoin’s dizzying rally, investors are looking for the exits as the climb stalls, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“This is panic or profit-taking selling,” said Eric Balchunas, BI’s senior ETF analyst. “It’s almost like the price of GBTC is an amplified version of Bitcoin price.”Bitcoin surged to a record of over $58,000 last weekend, but has stumbled since. The cryptocurrency fell another 1.4% on Thursday, on pace for its worst weekly pullback in a year.Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive officer of Grayscale Investments, acknowledged the risk of GBTC’s premium disappearing while speaking in a panel for the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on Thursday.“It’s certainly a risk, no question about it, but ultimately price discovery in GBTC every day is driven entirely by market forces,” Sonnenshein said.(Updates with comments from Michael Sonnenshein of Grayscale in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • WSJ Opinion: Democrats Expand Censorship Effort to Newsrooms

    Potomac Watch: "Are you planning to continue carrying Fox News, Newsmax and OANN...? If so, why?” Democrats ask a dozen cable, satellite and broadband providers. Image: Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

  • Stimulus Check Update: Lawmakers Question Minimum Wage Hike as Relief Bill Moves Forward

    As the public waits on a third stimulus check, some lawmakers are voicing opposition to a key portion of the bill that would allow for those payments.

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • Bitcoin Uses More Electricity Than Any Method Known To Mankind, Says Bill Gates

    Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) founder Bill Gates is concerned about Bitcoin’s impact on climate change. What Happened: “Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) uses more electricity per transaction than any other method known to mankind,” Gates told CNBC’s Andrew Sorkin in a live-streamed Clubhouse session on Wednesday. Researchers at Cambridge have found that by consuming over 121.36 terawatt-hours (TWh) a year, BTC electricity consumption is more than the whole of Argentina. In fact, some critics have argued that when an electric car company like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, it unwittingly may have undermined its environmental image. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Why It Matters: Gates went on to tell Sorkin that there was a more efficient way of doing digital currency that wouldn’t require such high usage of electricity. Gates seemed to hint that a digital currency might be in the works at his foundation. “There are other ways of doing digital currency that our foundation is involved with which are done in local currency,” he said. “The transactions are not secret, they’re reversible. You can’t use it for ransom or things like that, and yet the transaction fees are so low that it's empowering the poorest.” What Else: While the energy requirements to mine and produce Bitcoin are still considerably high, cryptocurrency analytics firm Arcane Research finds that Bitcoin contributes to only 2.3% of digital tech emissions. Bitcoin’s climate footprint of 37Mt CO2 is still minuscule compared to other digital industries. The total GHG emissions from digital tech are estimated to 1600Mt, with Bitcoin contributing to roughly 2.3% of the digital tech emissions. pic.twitter.com/n3hWiFfpxm — Arcane Research (@ArcaneResearch) February 16, 2021 Image: World Economic Forum via Wikicommons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% DiscountElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes Again© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Was Tiger Woods' SUV safe? Genesis GV80 involved in car accident calls attention to brand

    The safety of the little-known Genesis luxury car brand was thrust into the spotlight after Tiger Woods crashed a Genesis GV80 in the L.A. area.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Add-ons can tack hundreds or thousands of dollars onto the sticker price of a car. Before you buy, know which add-ons you don't want to buy at the dealership.

  • Why NIO Stock Dropped Thursday

    What happened Many stocks in the electric-vehicle (EV) sector are sinking today, and Chinese EV maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) is no exception. With its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings looming, shares dropped as much as 10% Thursday and remain down 7.

  • European court: governments must prove climate change effort

    A top European court is forcing 33 governments to prove they are cutting emissions in line with the requirements of the 2015 Paris climate accord. The European Court of Human Rights has also rejected an attempt by those governments in the same case to overturn its decision to fast-track an ambitious climate change action brought by six young Portuguese activists. The activists allege that the countries’ efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions are inadequate.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire By 55? Here's How Your 401(k) Can Get You There

    Many of us just assume we can't build real wealth, and many leave our retirements up to chance, contributing some sums to 401(k) accounts and/or IRAs and hoping for the best. Well, for starters, you'll want to be investing effectively.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Congress Moves One Step Closer to Another Round of Direct Stimulus Payments

    On Monday, the House Budget Committee approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, moving Americans one step closer to a third round of direct stimulus payments. The president's bill -- known as the American Rescue Plan (ARP) -- will next go to the House Rules Committee. For example, most House Republicans have made it clear that they will fight Biden's $15 minimum wage proposal, meaning it may have to be shelved for the time being.