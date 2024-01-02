New Bellview food truck court planned at the former site of Old Garrett's Grill

Bellview could be getting a new food truck court soon, according to an application for the project’s development filed with Escambia County.

The project’s locally based developer, Michael Bourgeois, is trying to build a new food truck court to “fill a need in the community area of West Michigan Avenue,” according to the project’s narrative form filed with Escambia County.

Proposed site plan for development of new food truck court off of West Michigan Avenue in Bellview.

The proposed site for the project’s construction is the former site of Old Garrett’s Grill at 3110 W. Michigan Ave. Bourgeois plans to build the project on a 0.79-acre parcel that he bought in 2022 for $250,000.

At this stage of the project’s plans, the proposed food truck court will have space for 10 permanent food trucks, seating, a canopy and 32 parking spaces, including two accessible parking spots, according to the project’s site plan filed with Escambia County.

Food trucks coming to Navarre: Santa Rosa County approves plans for new food truck court in Navarre

Bourgeois wrote that he hopes that the food truck court will become a one-stop shop for a variety of local food as well as a family-friendly environment.

The application for the new food truck court was filed with Escambia County’s Development Review Committee on Dec. 4 and was reviewed during pre-application meetings on Dec. 20. Final approval of the project’s development has not been issued by the Development Review Committee at this time.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Old Garrett's Grill could convert to food truck court on Michigan Ave