Bellview Middle School student arrested after physical fight with bus driver

A Bellview Middle School student has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a bus driver Wednesday, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Department PIO Morgan Lewis. Because this case involves a juvenile, Lewis said the name of the student cannot be released, but she is female.

Escambia County Public Schools PIO Cody Strother said a conflict ensued between the student and the driver during the bus ride over the student having a beverage without a lid.

“The student pushed the issue,” Strother said.

After the bus arrived at the school, the school bus operator asked the student to stay back to talk about the dispute. The student then physically assaulted the driver, leading to a school Student Resource Officer stepping in and removing the student, according to Strother.

The student has seen been arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis said.

The bus operator received medical attention for unspecified injuries.

“The district is pursuing the harshest school-based penalty,” Strother said.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Bellview Middle School student arrested after fight with bus driver