Bellway (LON:BWY) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.82

The board of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 12th of January to UK£0.82. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 3.7%, which is below the industry average.

Bellway's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, Bellway's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 18.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from UK£0.10 to UK£1.18. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 28% over that duration. Bellway has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Bellway hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Bellway will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Bellway is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Bellway that investors should take into consideration.

