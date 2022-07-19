As Bellway (LON:BWY) climbs 5.9% this past week, investors may now be noticing the company's one-year earnings growth

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 27%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 4.8%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 21% in three years. Furthermore, it's down 10% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 8.2% in the same timeframe.

While the stock has risen 5.9% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

View our latest analysis for Bellway

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the Bellway share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Bellway's dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Unless, of course, the market was expecting a revenue uptick.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Bellway the TSR over the last 1 year was -24%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 4.8% in the twelve months, Bellway shareholders did even worse, losing 24% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bellway better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Bellway is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Bellway is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) shareholders have endured a 23% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

    The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But every investor is virtually certain to have...

  • Shareholders in PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it should be a priority to avoid...

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own if You Want Passive Income

    A big yield, a history of regular dividend hikes, and a reliable business make this passive-income giant an attractive stock to own.

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Warren Buffett Stock Right Now With $5,000

    Passive income is becoming increasingly desirable in the present economy. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation, in addition to global economic impacts linked to the war in Ukraine, have sent stocks into a downward spiral. Since the onset of 2022, the S&P 500 has shed 19% of its value, and the more speculative Nasdaq Composite has plunged 26%.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Coinbase Takes a Big and Important Win

    This is news that will undoubtedly do Coinbase a lot of good. "As we continue to grow across Europe and other regions, maintaining our strong regulatory relationships will ensure that we will continue to bring to market the products that our customers want, through the most trusted and secure platform in the cryptoeconomy."

  • Scaramucci Halts Withdrawals in a Fund After Stock, Crypto Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital suspended redemptions in one of its funds after sharp declines in stocks and cryptocurrencies, according to people familiar with the decision. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Legion Strategies fund suspended r

  • General Electric Unveils New Brand Names, Logo, Ahead of Historic Split

    "Today marks a key milestone in GE's plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss blue-chip dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. In May 2022, US inflation reached its 40-year high, with the consumer price index […]

  • Dow books biggest drop in more than two weeks after report about Apple’s plans to slow hiring, spending

    U.S. stocks end lower, giving up early gains, after Bloomberg reports Apple Inc. plans to slow hiring and spending growth in some divisions next year.

  • US stocks will keep falling even if the economy dodges a recession, Morgan Stanley's top strategist says

    "Make no mistake, we don't believe this bear market is over, even if we avoid a recession," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson told clients.

  • Why the Fed won't raise interest rates by 100bps next week, according to Goldman Sachs

    The Fed may refrain from taking the more aggressive route to tackle inflation, hints economists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Indian rupee closes at record low as oil weighs

    The Indian rupee pared early gains to close at record low on Monday, as rising crude prices weighed on the currency, even as other Asian currencies drew some strength from a retreating dollar. It was the rupee's sixth straight session of record lows. India imports more than two-thirds of its oil requirement and high global crude prices have threatened to increase the country's trade and current account deficits.

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Passive Income Stream This Summer

    Investing in equal parts of these three industry-leading businesses provides a dividend yield above 3%.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Andreas Halvorsen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 blue chip stocks to buy now according to billionaire Andreas Halvorsen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Halvorsen’s hedge fund performance and stock picks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Andreas Halvorsen. Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global had […]

  • Indian Rupee Drops to Another Record Low as Foreign Funds Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee touched another record low as foreign investors continued to sell the nation’s equities.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe rupee declined to as low as 80.06 per dollar on Tuesday before reversing losses to trade 0.1% higher as traders

  • Porsche Maps Out Profit Push Ahead of IPO With New Luxury SUV

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s Porsche plans to introduce a new electric luxury sport utility vehicle and bolster profits in the coming years as the brand tries to win over investors ahead of its initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapPorsche targets