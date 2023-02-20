Bellway (LON:BWY) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Bellway (LON:BWY) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Bellway, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = UK£653m ÷ (UK£5.0b - UK£971m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Bellway has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Durables industry average of 13% it's much better.

See our latest analysis for Bellway

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Bellway's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bellway.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Bellway's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 25%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Bellway's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Bellway is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 14% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

If you'd like to know more about Bellway, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Why Did Warren Buffett Sell Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing? Charlie Munger Just Offered a Clue

    It was somewhat surprising when Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) purchased its first semiconductor stock, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), last summer. TSMC seemed like a solid bet for Berkshire. As the largest outsourced foundry in the world, TSMC makes high profit margins and seems set to benefit from the growth of semiconductors over the long term.

  • Adani Maps Comeback Strategy After $135 Billion Hindenburg Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost a month after a bombshell short seller report lopped off over $135 billion in market value from Gautam Adani’s empire, the Indian billionaire has hired top-shelf US crisis communication and legal teams, scrapped a $850 million coal plant purchase, reined in expenses, repaid some debt and promises to repay more.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy o

  • 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in 5 Stocks: Here's the 1 That's Made Him the Most Money

    Warren Buffett once said, "Keep all your eggs in one basket, but watch that basket closely." Nearly all of the billionaire's net worth is in one stock: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). A whopping 75% of Buffett's Berkshire portfolio is invested in just five stocks.

  • The $10,000 Tax Rule For Loaning Money to Family and Friends

    Loaning friends and family money is a hotly-debated topic, but one thing that is always a given -- the threshold after which the IRS gets involved. See: 6 IRS Changes Coming in the Next 5 Years That...

  • Crypto Hedge Fund Galois Capital Shuts Down After Losing $40M to FTX

    Galois co-founder said the fund has halted all trading as it is no longer viable post-FTX.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    An agriscience company, an instrumentation technology company, and an aerospace and defense giant all qualify as outstanding stocks.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Growth Stock Down by 42% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Economic headwinds have been problematic for many ad-based businesses recently. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has suffered as a result, with revenue growth slowing, and while its share price has rebounded somewhat in 2023, it's still down by 42% from its peak. Here's why now is a perfect time to buy this growth stock.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence-Powered Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the hottest topics of 2023. ChatGPT burst onto the scene, showcasing the power of AI, and it's causing a mad rush as companies and investors pour billions of dollars into the space.

  • Pakistan current account deficit falls to $0.2 billion in Jan - cenbank

    Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) dropped to $0.2 billion in January 2023, down 90% from last year as the rupee's depreciation slowed down imports, the central bank said on Monday. In less than a month, the cash strapped nation’s currency has lost more than a quarter of its value against the U.S. dollar after the removal of artificial caps, and fuel prices have risen by more than a fifth as the government implemented fiscal measures required to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout. During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the country’s current account deficit decreased by 67% to $3.8 billion, compared with a deficit of $11.6 billion during the same period last year.

  • Tycoon Agarwal’s Plan to Trim Debt Hits a Roadblock in India

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal’s plan to trim a massive debt pile hit a roadblock after New Delhi said it would block the sale of a zinc manufacturing unit.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Kyiv Trip Nearly Year Into WarAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsThe government has threatened to take legal action to stop Agarwa

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Gushing Gobs of Free Cash Flow

    Over the last couple of years, there has been a lot of talk about the importance of free cash flow (FCF). In this vein, FCF does a good job of showing if a company's operational costs, dividend, share buyback program, and other costs are being funded with cash from the business or using other means. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Flowserve (NYSE: FLS), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are three dividend stocks that are bursting with FCF.

  • 4 Stocks That Have Paid Dividends for 100 Years or More

    If history is any guide, the best thing you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Numerous studies underscore the idea that when it comes to building generational wealth, dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by a wide margin. The asset managers at Hartford Funds similarly found that dividends contributed 40% to the total return of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930.

  • Adani Stock Bearing the Brunt of Rout Has Lost 76% in Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Adani Group companies have erased about $135 billion of their total equity market value since the explosive Hindenburg Research report, but none has been hit as bad as Adani Total Gas Ltd.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Kyiv Trip Nearly Year Into WarAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsThe stock has seen three quarters

  • Is GE HealthCare a No-Brainer AI Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) have soared more than 20% year to date. GE HealthCare calls itself "a leading global precision care innovator" -- a vague description that encompasses a lot. Is GE HealthCare a no-brainer AI stock to buy right now?

  • Growth Stocks: 2 Top Stocks to Buy, 1 to Sell Right Now

    Two innovators with strong and growing advantages, and one that's becoming increasingly just a commodity.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Devon Energy 1 Year Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    The high-yield energy producer's return over the past year has been lackluster. You can blame the dividend for that.

  • 3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    These stocks stand out as exceptional buys considering their growth opportunities and dividend histories.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness: Update to Biden’s REPAYE Program Reveals Must-Know Changes

    Among several recent proposed changes the Education Department has announced, it has updated the timeline for student loan borrowers seeking forgiveness under a one-time account adjustment, according...

  • 2 Exceptional Growth Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying With Both Hands

    A poor performance from the broad market didn't stop these billionaire hedge fund managers from placing big bets on three supercharged growth stocks.