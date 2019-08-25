Bellway (LON:BWY) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Bellway's Debt?

As you can see below, Bellway had UK£60.0m of debt at January 2019, down from UK£168.0m a year prior. However, it also had UK£33.4m in cash, and so its net debt is UK£26.6m.

How Healthy Is Bellway's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Bellway had liabilities of UK£847.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of UK£104.8m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had UK£33.4m in cash and UK£112.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling UK£806.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Bellway has a market capitalization of UK£3.56b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. But either way, Bellway has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With debt at a measly 0.039 times EBITDA and EBIT covering interest a whopping 46.4 times, it's clear that Bellway is not a desperate borrower. Indeed relative to its earnings its debt load seems light as a feather. And we also note warmly that Bellway grew its EBIT by 11% last year, making its debt load easier to handle.