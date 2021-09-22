A Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) insider increased their holdings by 24% last year

Viewing insider transactions for Bellway p.l.c.'s (LON:BWY ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Bellway Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Paul Nigel Smith for UK£90k worth of shares, at about UK£23.13 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£34.35), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Paul Nigel Smith purchased 3.91k shares over the year. The average price per share was UK£23.12. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Bellway Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Bellway insiders own about UK£4.3m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bellway Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Bellway insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bellway. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Bellway and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

