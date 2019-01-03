Do You Like Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Bellway p.l.c.’s (LON:BWY) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Bellway has a price to earnings ratio of 6.03, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 17%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bellway:

P/E of 6.03 = £25.52 ÷ £4.23 (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each £1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by Bellway earnings growth of 14% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 26%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Bellway’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Bellway has a lower P/E than the average (10.4) in the consumer durables industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Bellway will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Bellway’s Balance Sheet

Since Bellway holds net cash of UK£99m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Bellway’s P/E Ratio

Bellway trades on a P/E ratio of 6, which is below the GB market average of 15. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don’t believe the strong growth will continue.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this.