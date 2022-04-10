Bellway's (LON:BWY) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) will increase its dividend on the 1st of July to UK£0.45. This takes the annual payment to 4.9% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Bellway's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Bellway was paying a whopping 1,545% as a dividend, but this only made up 38% of its overall earnings. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 12.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from UK£0.13 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of UK£1.18. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 25% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Bellway May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Unfortunately, Bellway's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Bellway's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Bellway that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Bellway not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

