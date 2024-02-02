Bellwood man charged in Wednesday robbery on Near West Side, cops say

A Bellwood man was charged with felony robbery after he was caught Wednesday after robbing another man on a CTA train on the Near West Side, Chicago police said.

Benjamin Rivers, 34, of the 600 block of Rice Avenue also was charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm after he was arrested Wednesday shortly before 5 p.m. for taking a 35-year-old man’s 30 minutes earlier on a train in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.

Rivers was scheduled to appear Friday at a detention hearing.