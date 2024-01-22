With each belly rub or treat, O’Fallon Police Dept. dog helps officers’ mental wellness

A 2-year-old black Labrador Retriever named Jujube is making herself at home in the O’Fallon Public Safety building, receiving belly rubs, neck scratches and treats from her new pals.

The Public Safety Comfort Dog will be cared for by the police, EMS and MECOMM staff, and live there full-time as a companion. She will also accompany them to community events and schools.

The addition is part of the department’s ongoing mental health initiatives to promote wellness among its employees.

“She’s been here a week, and she brightens the room when she comes in. Everyone’s a fan.,” Police Chief Kirk Brueggeman said.

Pet therapy has been praised for its psychological, physical, mental, and emotional benefits. The interaction can improve health, providing a sense of calm and reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and blood pressure, according to multiple studies.

“It’s recognized as a way to unwind, especially after a stressful call, and everyone seems happy about it. She’s fun to be around,” said Lt. Patrick Feldhake, the Peer Support Team coordinator.

Brueggeman said Erik Mensen, the Public Safety Communications supervisor, had first inquired about having a dog as stress relief for the telecommunications staff. Brueggeman contacted a police chief in Vernon Hills, Illinois, who had just added a dog to his staff, and talked to him about procedures. After doing research, Brueggeman found that the city’s health insurance provider covers the dog under its wellness care programs.

Brueggeman said dogs are becoming part of police departments across the state, but more of them are in northern Illinois.

Jujube was trained by SIT Service Dogs in Ava, Illinois, which acquired her as a rescue dog. When they discovered how social she was, they decided her temperament fit better as a therapy/comfort dog.

O’Fallon police department communications supervisor Erik Mensen takes JuJube for a walk on Jan. 19, 2024. JuJu is a therapy dog and is the latest implement in the department’s mission to increase mental health resources for first responders.

“She wanted to be around people. We thought she was a good fit for us,” he said.

“The dog is just one part of what’s going to be in our arsenal of wellness initiatives,” he said. “Not one thing fits everyone. We’re going to make it a priority to find out what works best for the individual.”

Both Brueggeman and Feldhake recently gave a presentation to the city council’s public safety committee about an increased focus on mental health within the department, particularly first responders.

“Obviously, we don’t hire robots to go out and enforce the law, or to do EMS or fire, or MECOMM,” Brueggeman said.

He cited more instances among first responders of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, depression, sleep disorders, alcohol abuse, divorce, heart attacks, obesity, fatigue, and burnout. First responders, in fact, are more likely to die by suicide than be killed in the line of duty, according to a national study from the Ruderman Family Foundation, a nonpartisan group that conducts research and advocacy on disability and mental health.

“These are all things that the general population experiences, but first responders experience at a higher rate,” Brueggeman said.

“It’s really important for us, when we look at recruitment and retention, to try to focus on these things and create a culture within our organization where we can be accepting, and we know it’s OK not to be OK. We’ve learned from our mistakes in the past, and that’s where we’re going,” he said.

Brueggeman said they want to break the stigma associated with mental health issues, while still encouraging physical fitness.

Their programs start from the beginning when people are first hired. He said he meets with the new officer and their family and goes over expectations, risks, and resources.

“When we’re bringing in somebody new, we’re really bringing in their entire family. We really try to focus on that aspect,” Brueggeman said.

He said the family provides the most support to the officer and is the most affected when things aren’t going well, so it’s important to help.

O’Fallon paramedic supervisor Tim McClain shows JuJube some love while on the job.

Programs include mandatory reading of an Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement book, a chaplain program, physical fitness and training, financial fitness, critical incident debriefing, family/spouse support group, the peer support team, the new comfort dog, and a cell phone app where self-assessment is available, as well as information on nutrition and physical activity.

Feldhake explained that previously, officers did not often talk about their feelings. But they discovered how important it was because of the nature of police work. They might have gone on a call for a baby who died from sudden infant death syndrome, or a fatal car crash, or a suicide, and need to vent their emotions to help deal with what they saw. If they suppress those feelings, it likely will manifest in other issues later, he noted.

Because these jobs are staffed over 24 hours, shift work brings its own set of problems, too, he said, and they are addressing those specific pitfalls.

Feldhake commended O’Fallon police lieutenant Rob Schmidtke for the work he did creating the peer-to-peer support program, and his dedication to officers’ mental health. Even though he retired in 2021, he planned to continue being available.

The peer program is confidential, and nine employees are on the team.

“We do our best to look after our people. We have a lot of engagement, and we’ve gotten a lot of good feedback,” he said.

Brueggeman said these wellness initiatives are covered by health insurance, and that they are developing the next steps in their strategic plan.

JuJube takes a walk outside of the emergency services building.

The department is partnering with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to have a social work intern join the staff for a study to see if it’s feasible to employ one full time.

“She can follow-up with people to get them the services they need for mental health crises, addiction, domestic violence, whether it’s social services, therapy or counseling, to get the help they need,” he said. “We’re taking an in-depth look at ways we can increase mental fitness. Creating a workplace where people are engaged on the job and then happy and healthy at home is the most important thing.”

Brueggeman said because the fire department is made up of mostly volunteers, it is implementing a similar program on its own.

Valerie Hancock, who works as a dispatcher, addressed the program’s benefits at the meeting.

“I’ve worked for the city for 20 years, and mental health was not something that was talked about. Shortly after Eric Van Hook became chief, there was a great change, and we started to talk about it. There has been a vast improvement, and things have gotten so much better. It is truly a move in the right direction,” she said.

In a separate interview, Feldhake said things that officers frequently experience are not unlike stressful situations that military veterans and health care professionals’ encounter. Education about symptoms and what not to ignore has helped employees address specific problems or triggers.

Making people aware of the challenges involved with grisly fatality scenes and habitual offenders has made a difference. A rise in homelessness, young people’s suicides, drug overdoses, and suspects with mental illness are being confronted.

“It is a good thing to address these issues. We’re people too. It can be overwhelming,” he said. “I’m happy to be part of this program, and I’m looking forward to growing our team. This can be a success for everybody.”

Brueggeman said the community has welcomed Jujube with gifts and services. Furchild donated a bath, pampering, toys and accessories; Shiloh Veterinary Clinic donated services, and Purina provided dog food.

“Everybody wants to pet her. She’s going to be available to the officers, civilian staff, dispatchers, and EMS 24/7. We’re going to be taking the dog to city hall, to schools and out at events so everyone can meet her,” he said.

O’Fallon’s new Public Safety Comfort Dog, Jujube, gets belly rubs.