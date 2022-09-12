Belmont business owner accused of trying to kill wife faces judge

A prominent business owner in Gaston County is accused of trying to kill his wife.

David Warlick, a car wash business owner in Belmont, has been charged with attempted murder in the first degree, assault and felony possession of firearms.

According to the state, Warlick chased his wife through their home on June 7, 2022, firing a handgun at her. Officials said she didn’t report the incident until later, and Warlick was arrested by Belmont police on Saturday.

The district attorney’s office said police found guns, silencers and ammo staged throughout Warlick’s home where the incident took place. Warlick also allegedly took out a $3 million life insurance policy on his wife recently, in which he was the beneficiary, according to the assistant DA.

Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz was in court Monday as Warlick faced a judge.

She learned he may have been trying to leave the country as soon as Tuesday. The DA’s office claims Warlick had plane tickets to Liberia.

The DA’s office also added in court that somebody will die if Warlick is let out in a request for a higher bond.

Warlick’s attorney Ron Shook said there’s not much he can comment on at this time, but Shook also filed for limited representation, meaning he may not be Warlick’s attorney after this.

Bond was set at $2 million for Warlick. He is set to appear back in court on Sept. 29.

