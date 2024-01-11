Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe and Noble County Farm Bureau will have annual meeting Jan. 30

SENECAVILLE − Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe and Noble County Farm Bureau will kick off the 2024 membership campaign on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Mid-East Career Center, Buffalo Campus in Senecaville. District 95 State Representative Don Jones will speak on Ohio agricultural issues.

The event will include dinner at 6 p.m. A free meal for paid members is available by reservation only, with reservations due Jan. 19.

The annual kickoff draws more than 200 members who learn of the recent year’s accomplishments and what challenges lay ahead for landowners. Those attending will receive information on member benefits and how to earn prizes working on this year’s membership team. Door prizes will be given away during the evening along with a gift for everyone who attends the breakout session for their county.

Prizes this year include ten $200, and ten $50 gift cards at a local Farm Bureau members business.

Scholarships announced

The Guernsey County Farm Bureau will award two $500 scholarships for 2024.

The applicant or their parent/guardian must be a current paid Guernsey County Farm Bureau member. Scholarship applications and requirements are available online at https://ofbf.org/community/counties/guernsey/.

Applications must be received by March 31 at Guernsey County Farm Bureau, 100 Colonel Drive, Barnesville, OH, 43713, or email guernsey@ofbf.org. No late submissions will be accepted.

For additional information contact the farm bureau office at 740-425-3681.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe and Noble County Farm Bureau plans meeting