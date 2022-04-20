Belmont home searched as part of ‘domestic terrorism investigation,’ federal warrant says

A Belmont home was searched last month by the FBI as part of a “domestic terrorism investigation,” according to a federal search warrant.

According to court documents, warrants were obtained for a search of a 42-year-old Belmont man’s home, as well as for DNA swabs and fingerprints from him.

Channel 9 is not naming the man, because he has not been arrested or charged.

During a search of the home on Paradise Circle near NC Highway 279, court documents said six guns were found, as well as thousands of rounds of ammunition and gun accessories.

The man has a previous conviction for reckless endangerment in the first degree out of New York. As a convicted felon, he cannot possess a firearm or ammunition.

The weapons, along with the ammunition and gun accessories were seized, according to court documents.

In all, court documents say the confiscated three AR-style rifles and a shotgun that were found behind a hidden wall in a basement closet, as well as two handguns. Multiple cases of ammunition, two ballistic plates, a plate carrier and a rifle scope were also listed as removed.

The officer named on the search warrant for the Belmont man is part of a FBI task force that is investigating the Jan. 6, 2022 riot at the U.S. Capitol. It was not immediately clear if the man was part of that probe.

An attorney representing the man told Channel 9 it’s not appropriate for him to comment at this time.

