Belmont planning board votes against proposed 600-home subdivision

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In a unanimous vote, Belmont Planning and Zoning Board members denied their recommendation Thursday of a proposed 275-acre subdivision in the southern part of town.

The board stressed that the Henry Chapel development from Turnstone Group LLC had not met requirements, in their minds, of how to safely build more than 600 single-family homes and mitigate the impact to the current infrastructure.

During Thursday’s board meeting, the development team stressed that while they had no legal obligation to address some of the concerns, they would do so.

Regarding traffic, they had agreed to pay upwards of $1.9 million for infrastructure to accommodate the influx of vehicles in the area.

Several planning board members argued that the development team’s traffic proposals did not address how emergency vehicles would navigate the additional traffic.

Concerns were also raised over the impact construction might have on the well water that supplies much of those in the impacted area.

Board member Neil Brennan stressed the plan the developers laid out left too much up to chance.

“This is very near and dear to my heart,” he said. “You’ve got sediment going into water, and you’re going to rely on someone else going out there to maybe keep an eye on it.”

While those on the board voted to not recommend the project, City Council will have the final say.

The developers have time to address the unanswered questions and present their findings to council members on March 18.

