Belmont Police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run wreck

A 22-year-old Belmont man faces an involuntary manslaughter charge related to a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night that killed a woman.

Jacob John Valdez was booked into Gaston County Jail at 4:04 a.m. Tuesday under a $2 million bond. He also faces two counts of felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death.

Belmont Police investigators say Valdez was driving a pickup truck on Catawba Street around 9:40 p.m. Saturday when he struck and killed 22-year-old Christian Beaty and then left the scene. Beaty and her husband, Sean Beaty, who was also struck, were walking home from a birthday party at the time. Beaty was not seriously injured.

Belmont Police officers located a truck matching the description of the suspected vehicle involved in the wreck around 11:47 p.m. Monday while canvassing area neighborhoods, according to a police report

Officers made contact with the owner of the vehicle, Valdez, at 102 Lake Ridge Drive, and seized the truck for a crime scene investigation.

Police then charged Valdez.

Police ask that anyone with additional information regarding this collision, to contact Traffic Sgt. Cody Willett at 704-825-3792.

