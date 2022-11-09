Police lights

A Charlotte man faces an armed robbery charge related to a Halloween Day robbery at the State Employees Credit Union in Belmont.

Belmont Police charged Christopher Dmicah Tarrant with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon on Wednesday, Nov. 8. He was booked into Gaston County Jail under a $225,000 bond. Police arrested Tarrant on a Clanton Road address in Charlotte.

Police suspect Tarrant with other bank robberies, according to a release from Belmont Police.

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Matt Sherrill with the Belmont Police Department. 704-825-3792.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at Kellis@GastonGazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Belmont Police make arrest in State Employees Credit Union robbery