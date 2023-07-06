Belmont Police complete program with the Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Officers with the Belmont Police Department completed training implemented by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Belmont Police officers are now more prepared to lead and assist with cases involving children in need.

All of the force’s 54 officers recently completed requirements to become the first agency in Gaston County and the second in the state to be certified with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Here’s what that means:

Special training

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children developed the Missing Kids Readiness Program to promote best practices for responding to calls of missing, abducted and sexually exploited children.

Law enforcement agencies and 911 call centers are recognized for meeting essential training and policy elements and demonstrating preparedness for responding to a missing child incident. To meet the requirements of the program, the city of Belmont Police Department worked with NCMEC on its missing child policy to ensure it met the critical elements of NCMEC’s model.

'An elite department'

“We wanted to make Belmont an elite department in investigations for children who have been exploited and or missing. This training provided officers with the best practices for responding to these types of incidents, which is our highest priority,” said Belmont Police Captain Matt Sherrill who has served on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the SBI since 2012 and worked with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force for eight years.

More information

To learn more about NCMEC and the Missing Kids Readiness Program, go to missingkids.org/education/training/missing-kids-readiness-program.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Three things to know about how Belmont Police plan to help children