Belmont Police investigate fatal hit and run

A 22-year-old woman died after getting struck while walking Saturday night in Belmont by a pickup truck that left the scene of the wreck, according to Belmont Police.

Belmont Police responded to the incident at 9:40 p.m. and found the woman dead in the road. Witnesses told police the vehicle that hit the woman was a large black pickup truck with off-road tires.

Police are asking that anyone who may have surveillance cameras along East Catawba Street, Main Street, and McLeod Avenue to review their video in an attempt to identify the suspect vehicle.

Police ask anyone with information on the wreck to call Belmont Police at 704-825-3792.

Second hit and run

Belmont Police officers are also investigating another hit and run that occurred at 11:28 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

In that collision, officers found a person who had struck by a car while walking on Wilkinson Boulevard near Firestone Complete Auto Care, close to the intersection with Hawley Avenue.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision and was left laying on the median.

Police report the vehicle that hit that person was a Monaco blue 2008 BMW 3 Series. The vehicle has damage on the front driver side corner. The headlight housing, fog light, amber reflector, and mirror missing.

Belmont Police ask that anyone with information to call Belmont Police at 704-825-3792.

