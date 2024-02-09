Belmont police looking for woman missing since mid-January

A woman from Belmont has been missing for almost a month, and police are asking for the public’s help finding her.

Sherri Jewell, 52, was last heard from on Jan. 12., according to the Belmont Police Department. Her sister says the last time they saw her was nearly five weeks ago.

Police say she was on Times Turn Around on Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont when she was spoken to on the phone.

Jewell is a White female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is described to have a slender build.

Her sister says she may be in a green 2013 Kia.

A missing person report was filed on Thursday.

Belmont Police asks that anyone with information call (704) 825-3792.

