Belmont Police have released video of cars they say fled the scene after someone shot into two houses.

The shooting was reported at approximately 11:04 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Nixon Road, and when police arrived, they found bullet holes in the exterior of the two houses. The caller said that they heard 20 gunshots.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, but around 60 shell cases were recovered from the scene. Belmont Police are now patrolling the neighborhood more frequently.

Police ask anyone with information concerning the case to call detectives at 980-525-2131.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Belmont police release video in shooting