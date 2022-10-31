Belmont police respond to armed robbery at credit union

An armed robbery was reported Monday afternoon at the State Employee’s Credit Union in Belmont, police said.

At 1:23 p.m., a man went into the bank on Wilkinson Boulevard wearing a black hoodie, face mask and sweatpants, along with a blue fanny pack.

The robber left in a dark-colored SUV going west on Wilkinson Boulevard.

No weapons were displayed and no one was hurt, police said.

No further information has been released.

