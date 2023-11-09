Belmont student Jillian Ludwig dies after being shot by stray bullet in Nashville

A Belmont University freshman hit by a stray bullet while taking a walk at a park about a mile from campus has died, Metro police confirmed Thursday.

Jillian Ludwig, 18, was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after she was found at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday lying on the ground at Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park. She'd been shot in the head an hour earlier.

Metro Nashville Police announced her death in a tweet Thursday morning.

Sadly, Jillian Ludwig passed away during the night. We are in discussion with the District Attorney's Office concerning modified charges against Shaquille Taylor. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 9, 2023

Shaquille Taylor, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering after a confidential informant, video evidence and his own alleged confession linked him to the shooting.

Police said Taylor appeared to be shooting at a nearby car when a stray bullet struck Ludwig.

Taylor was previously charged with aggravated assault in April, District Attorney Glenn Funk said in a statement Wednesday. He was ultimately found by three doctors to be incompetent to stand trial, and he also didn't meet the state standards for involuntary commitment, according to Funk.

To be involuntarily committed, a person must be found by two doctors to suffer from a severe mental illness that causes that person to be a substantial risk of serious harm to themselves or others. There must also be no other less restrictive measures than commitment.

"This nearly impossible standard impacts public safety. The law must be altered to accurately balance individual needs with public safety," Funk said in the statement. "At the same time Tennessee must provide more beds and staffing resources to handle dangerous individuals."

Taylor was released from custody in May.

Metro Nashville Police said they're working with Funk's office to pursue higher charges against Taylor now that Ludwig has died.

