Dec. 20—LIMA — Belmont University has announced its Fall 2023 Dean's List. The university located in Nashville, Tennessee recognized local students for their achievements. According to a recent press release, students must have a course load of 12 hours or more with a 3.5 GPA.

Students included on the dean's list include Elizabeth Denike, of Findlay; Alexa Fortman, of Ottawa; Janelle Hagan, of Wapakoneta and Daelynne Mauch, of Celina.