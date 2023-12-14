Belmont University gets $32 million grant supporting Christianity in the arts

Belmont University just received a $32 million grant meant to inspire people to discover the Christian faith and God through the arts.

"With this effort, Belmont will catalyze an awe-and wonder-filled movement that seeks to energize the use of the arts in communities of faith across the United States," the university said in a news release Thursday.

The grant is from private philanthropic foundation Lilly Endowment Inc., which is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and supports causes like religion, education and community development, according to its website. It was founded by the family connected with the Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical firm. Belmont, a private Christian university in Nashville, is home to around 9,000 students, according to its website.

University President Greg Jones expressed his gratitude for and excitement about the grant in the release.

“Belmont is deeply committed to the arts and diverse communities and traditions of Christian faith — as well as the intersections among them,” Jones said in the release. “This meaningful opportunity will strengthen our ongoing efforts and develop new efforts that will inspire wonder in people across the country and catalyze a national movement."

The university said the grant will help it engage communities with diverse backgrounds and theological traditions, along with arts organizations with an interest in religious themes. The grant will spur art across multiple disciplines, including sacred and popular music, performing arts, digital animation, sculpture and architecture, among others. The university also hopes to grow a national collaborative the includes artists, theologians and other leaders.

Christopher Coble, Lilly Endowment’s vice president for religion, pointed to how artists have helped people explore spiritual questions and garner insights about God and the world for centuries.

"Belmont’s new initiative will encourage the creation and use of new works of art that will help people of faith from many communities explore what it means to live faithfully and well in our time," Coble said in the release.

Sarah Cates, who currently works as the vice president for imagination, strategic initiatives and partnerships at Belmont, will oversee the search for a director of the new initiative and build a team to support it.

