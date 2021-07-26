Beloit man arrested on gun, drug charges early Saturday

Jul. 25—Janesville police arrested a Beloit man early Saturday morning on charges of possession of fentanyl and other drugs, possessing a gun as a felon, and battery or threat to police, according to a news release.

Marquise J. Vance, 26, was pulled over at about 1 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Racine and Chestnut streets in Janesville for a vehicle operating without taillights, according to the release. Janesville police dog Fred was dispatched to the stop, and "probable cause was developed to search the vehicle," according to the release.

Police said as officers were detaining Vance, he tried to flee on foot and was apprehended by Fred. Police said Vance also tried to bite an officer during the altercation.

Searches of Vance and his car turned up fentanyl, illegally possessed prescription pills, a "large amount of currency," two loaded handguns and an extended handgun magazine, according to the news release. Vance was held at the Rock County Jail after the arrest.