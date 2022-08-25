Beloit man found guilty of 2020 homicide in Winnebago County

Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
The Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center is located at 650 W. State St. in Rockford.
ROCKFORD — A Winnebago County jury has convicted a Wisconsin man of first degree murder in connection with a homicide in South Beloit.

Devonte L. Hyler, 30, of Beloit, was found guilty on Aug. 18 of the April 9, 2020 shooting death of 18-year-old Jwan Lamon, of Janesville.

Prosecutors say Hyler shot Lamon multiple times in a car that was being driven in the 1500 block of Fischer Road and then abandoned the vehicle with the victim’s body inside on a residential street in Beloit.

The case is set for a hearing on Oct. 4 while Hyler’s tentative sentencing date is scheduled for Nov. 1.

