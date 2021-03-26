Beloit man sentenced to prison in 'alarming' stalking and drug case in Janesville

Mar. 25—JANESVILLE — Rock County Judge Karl Hanson says about every day he—regrettably—meets defendants who drove under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He often says that while the public is more afraid of home invasions, "realistically, the greatest threat in our community is drunk driving."

Thursday, he said fears of home invasions persist because of cases like that of Dante R. McAlister, who pleaded guilty to stalking and drug charges after he was accused of window-peeping at a Janesville home in June 2019.

"This is one of those cases that gives everyone in the community great pause," Hanson said. "It is behavior that is alarming. It is dangerous. And it simply has no place in an organized society."

McAlister acknowledged the fear he created for the victims in this case, took responsibility for his actions and apologized at his plea and sentencing hearing Thursday morning.

Hanson adopted the plea agreement reached by both sides, which called for McAlister to plead guilty to counts of stalking, possession with intent to deliver both heroin and cocaine, and battery by a prisoner. Other charges were dismissed and read into the record.

The judge also agreed to sentence McAlister, 42, of Beloit to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision, although McAlister has a lot of credit for time served because he has been in custody since his 2019 arrest.

His lawyer, Melissa Frost, said he hopes to move to Texas to live with his sister upon his release. She will be able to help get him on his feet.

McAlister's drug problem is not new, Frost said. During the stalking incident, she said he "was without a doubt clearly not in his right mind due to drugs."

"Quite frankly, I'm surprised he's gotten to the age he has with the amount of drug consumption that he has had in his past," she said.

"I can tell that he has a good mind," she said. "It just needs to stay a drug-free mind."

She said the case has languished for as long as it has because of COVID-19, which has stalled many aspects of the court system. She said they had to wait for a psychosexual evaluation to be finished, which informed the plea negotiations.

Assistant District Attorney Richard Sullivan read a victim impact statement in court, which detailed the "terror and fear" the family felt around the time of the incident in a home they had felt secure in for 15 years.

The woman who wrote the statement identified herself as a "mother bear" who felt as if she had failed to protect her children.

McAlister said he hopes the victims can find peace and forgiveness. He wants them to be able to know that he was the one who made them feel afraid, and that they should not be distrusting and uncomfortable with other strangers.

"I hope you sincerely take my apology, and I hope you can move on with your life as best as possible," he said.

"I think that's important," Hanson said in response. "I think it's important to take responsibility."

Hanson said this case was not a parenting failure for the victims. Rather, he pointed to another statement submitted by a "very young victim" that gave him a lot of hope.

Although that victim expressed fear, she also wrote that McAlister deserves help.

"And the fact that she can work through that adversity and demonstrate this kind of forgiveness in a sense and respect for someone who victimized her, it gives me such tremendous hope for where the community is going to go," Hanson said.