Beloit police officer dies from complications from COVID-19

ROCKFORD — Beloit police officer Daniel Daly, 48, died Monday from complications from COVID-19, according to the Rockford Police Department.

According to a news release from Rockford, Daly became a Beloit police officer on March 3, 1997. He is survived by his wife and two children.

“Our entire Beloit Police Department family mourns the passing of Officer Dan Daly,” Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said in the release.

Beloit police officer Dan Daly died from complications from COVID-19 on Nov. 15, 2021, the department announced on its Facebook page.

“Our love and condolences go out to Dan’s wife and children and all those with whom he served. We, as a police department family will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Dan’s family. Dan will be missed by everyone here.”

"Officer Daly was a dedicated and valued member of our department," the Beloit Police Department posted on its Facebook page Monday afternoon. He was a field training officer.

Rockford police and other local law enforcement agencies escorted Daly from the hospital to the funeral home Monday evening.

The procession started at UW Health Swedish American’s Renaissance Pavilion and traveled through the city north to Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home on Cranston Road in Beloit, Wis.

Robbed by COVID-19: Family, friends say goodbye to Rockford man 11 months after death

Funeral arrangements with law enforcement honors are pending. No further information is being released at this time.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Beloit police officer Daniel Daly dies from COVID-19 complications