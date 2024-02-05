Beloved 150-year-old tortoise dies at Idaho Falls Zoo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) — A beloved tortoise at Idaho Falls Zoo, who is said to have been around 150 years old, passed away earlier this month, according to zoo officials.

The Aldabra tortoise, Butros, a member of a species of one of the world’s largest land tortoises, was reportedly loved by all.

“Butros, one of our beloved Aldabra tortoises, passed on earlier this month. He spent his many days enjoying the simple things in life: a pool to soak in, sun to bathe in and snacks of willow, hay, lettuce and the occasional carrot,” a release states.

Aldabra tortoises can reach sizes of up to 550 pounds and ages of up to 150 years old, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

“Many will remember him and his friend Omar, from Behind the Scenes Tours or Keeper Chats in front of their habitat,” zoo officials said.

Butros spent the final months of his long life under the care of the Animal Care staff and Veterinary Team at the zoo. And don’t worry, his friend Omar is reportedly doing great.

“May his slow and steady journey remind us all to appreciate the simple things!” zoo officials said.

This species of tortoise’s natural habitat is on Aldabra Island, one of the Seychelles northeast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean.

