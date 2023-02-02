Beloved 90-year-old NYC candy store owner brutalized with belt and rock by stranger outside shop

The beloved 90-year-old owner of a legendary East Village candy store was beaten with a belt and rock by a stranger outside the famed shop, police said Thursday.

Ray Alvarez, proprietor of Ray’s Candy store since 1974, was out for some fresh air outside his shop on Avenue A near E. 7th St. about 3 a.m. Tuesday when the attacker and another man approached, cops said.

The assailant was carrying a package, which he offered to sell to the nonagenarian, cops said. According to local blog EV Grieve, the men sell seltzer water in the area.

The victim declined, outraging the hawker, who handed the package to his accomplice and threatened to kill Alvarez.

He then whipped out a belt with a rock affixed to the end, striking Alvarez in the head with it, police said.

The attack left Alvarez with a bloody gash to the head but he didn’t seek medical attention right away, cops said.

The attacker and his pal ran off down Avenue A. The assailant, dressed all in black and sporting a thin beard, was caught on surveillance cameras two blocks away toting a purple shopping cart filled with items, cops said.

The NYPD on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspect and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.