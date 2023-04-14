Man arrested after exotic birds stolen from popular Buckhead restaurant

A man has been arrested after three exotic birds were stolen from a popular Buckhead restaurant.

The three birds were stolen from the R. Thomas Deluxe Grill off Peachtree Street in Buckhead early Friday morning. Police said someone cut the padlocks off the bird’s cages and covered up the security cameras.

Security cameras outside the restaurant captured a pickup truck with a trailer pulling into the parking lot and then a may spraypainting one of the cameras.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned that the birds, who are named Ruby, Peaches and Cream, were found on Friday afternoon. A manager would not say where the birds were found, but said they were in good condition.

Employees said the birds, two cockatoos and a macaw, are like family.

“It’s very devastating because they’ve been here for so long, they’re part of our family,” manager Brittany Curren said. “Everybody in the neighborhood knows that they’re here. And they can bring their kids here and see the birds. It’s just something everybody enjoys.”

Waring Murray, the restaurant’s CFO, said it appears the thief used bolt cutters to remove the locks on the cages.

“He’s obviously been on the property and knew where cameras were,” Murray said. “He came prepared to break into the cages.”

R. Thomas Deluxe Grill opened in 1985 and is known for offering a variety of organic, vegetarian and vegan menu items. But many locals also know the restaurant for their colorful birds outside.

“They’re family,” Murray said. “These birds have been around forever, and I’d like to put them on the payroll someday, but they haven’t made it that far yet.”

Police have not identified the man who was arrested or released his motive.

